COVID-19 vaccination numbers in Randolph, Davidson County lag behind state

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — As more and more people across the state are getting vaccinated, Randolph and Davidson County seem to be lagging in numbers.

According to the NCDHHS website, the dashboard shows 23% of people in North Carolina are at least partially vaccinated.

According to the county’s website, Randolph County has reported 18.5% of the population is at least partially vaccinated, while Davidson County has reported just below 19%.

Some residents have said their lack of knowledge about the vaccine has steered them away from getting their shots. Rosario Barona is one of the nearly 39,000 people in the county partially vaccinated and is now encouraging those in the Latin community to follow her lead.

“It’s free,” she said. “They don’t ask for the status. Everything is available to get the immunization. Don’t be afraid, just go and get it.”

Davidson County’s vaccination appointments are available to be booked on their website, but people can also travel to other areas to get vaccinated.