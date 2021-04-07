COVID-19 testing site on East Green Drive in High Point to shut down; Several others remain open

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — One of High Point’s COVID-19 testing sites is shutting down, according to the Guilford County Department of Health and Human Services.

The site at 501 East Green Drive in High Point is set to close after Saturday, April 10.

The site was led by ETruenorth, who was under contract by the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. USDHHS decided to end the contract.

COVID-19 testing will continue to be available at other sites in the area.

Free COVID-19 Testing

• Express Test NC: 2025 College Rd A, High Point, NC 27260

• Piedmont Hall: 2409 West Gate City Boulevard, Greensboro, NC 27403

Clinic COVID-19 Testing

• AFC Urgent Care, High Point: 1231 Eastchester Dr, STE 120, High Point, NC 27265

• FastMed Urgent Care, North Main: 2101 N Main St, High Point, NC 27262

• FastMed Urgent Care, Skeet Club: 1589 Skeet Club Rd, Suite 155, High Point, NC 27265

Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing

• Bethany Medical at High Point: 302 Lindsay Street, High Point, NC 27262

• CVS COVID-19 Test Site: 124 Montlieu Avenue, High Point, NC 27262

• Wal-Mart Neighborhood Market: 4102 Precision Way, High Point NC 27265

You can find more information about COVID-19 testing sites in North Carolina on the North Carolina DHHS website.