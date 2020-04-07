COVID-19 patients can benefit from blood of the recovered, new study says

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The blood of those who have recovered from COVID-19 can help patients battling the virus, the Los Angeles Times reports, citing a study published Monday in the Proceedings of the National Academies of Sciences journal.

Following a single dose of antibodies drawn from the blood of people who recovered from the virus, "All symptoms in the 10 patients, especially fever, cough, shortness of breath, and chest pain, disappeared or largely improved within 1 [day] to 3 [days]," the journal wrote.

The "pilot study" was conducted at three hospitals in China.

On March 24, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the use of this type of therapy as an experimental treatment in clinical trials and for critical patients.