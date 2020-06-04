COVID-19 outbreak reported at Randolph County assisted living facility

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A COVID-19 outbreak has been reported at a Randolph County assisted living facility, according to a news release from Randolph County Public Health.

There are 12 positive cases at Woodland Hill Center Assisted Living Facility. Six of the positive cases are residents and six are staff members, the release said.

The department of public health is still awaiting a few test results.

You can read the full release below:

Randolph County Public Health received notice on June 4, 2020, of an outbreak of COVID-19 at Woodland Hill Center Assisted Living Facility in Asheboro. At this time, North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) considers two or more cases in a long-term care facility to be an outbreak.

The facility has willingly worked in conjunction with Randolph County Public Health to have all residents and employees tested for COVID-19 as a precautionary measure. While we are still awaiting the results of a few tests, we can confirm there are a total of 12 positive cases of COVID-19 at this facility. Six of the positive cases are in residents and six are in staff members. The infected residents have been isolated from all other residents and the employees that tested positive are isolating at home.

The Randolph County Public Health Department is working with this facility to conduct contact tracing. The facility continues to implement strict visitor restrictions and infection control precautions to prevent any further spread of COVID-19.

The skilled nursing staff of the long-term care facility are continuing to provide quality care to all residents, with resident and staff safety being the utmost priority.

Randolph County Public Health has been encouraging all long-term care facilities in Randolph County to follow Centers for Disease Control & Prevention guidelines and state directives meant to curb the spread of COVID-19. A key part of these directives includes restricting visitation of all visitors and non-essential health care personnel as well as strictly adhering to infection prevention practices.

For more information related to COVID-19 cases across North Carolina in Congregate Living Settings from NCDHHS, please visit the following https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/dashboard/congregate-living-settings