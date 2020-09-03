COVID-19 outbreak identified at Alamance County skilled nursing facility

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A COVID-19 outbreak has been identified at an Alamance County skilled nursing facility, according to the Alamance County Health Department.

The health department released the following information:

Alamance County Health Department has identified an outbreak at the skilled nursing facility Twin Lakes in Burlington. Currently, two (2) cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed at the facility. The confirmed cases are among two (2) staff. One staff person is not an Alamance County resident and will not be included in Alamance’s COVID-19 case count, but will be included on the biweekly Congregate Living Settings report for NC DHHS. NC DHHS defines an outbreak as two laboratory-confirmed cases within a congregate living setting.

“Twin Lakes Community is home to nearly 750 residents and 400 employees. We have come together as a community to protect ourselves and one another from this virus,” stated Pam Fox, President and CEO of Twin Lakes Community. “Among the precautions we have taken for many months, we engage in daily screening of all staff; we have limited visitors to our campus, we perform weekly testing of staff in our higher levels of care, and we have increased our cleaning and disinfecting, all to minimize the risk of infection. We are thankful that, at this point, all affected individuals are comfortable and doing relatively well. We are also grateful to our residents, staff, medical director and the Alamance County Health Department for their commitment to keeping our community at Twin Lakes safe.”

“Throughout COVID-19 efforts Twin Lakes has been in constant communication with the Alamance County Health Department in order to keep residents and staff safe with the most up-to-date recommendations; we are thankful for this longstanding collaboration and will continue to work together in order to mitigate COVID-19 in the facility,” stated Alexandria Rimmer, Interim Health Director.

Alamance County Health Department identified its first confirmed case of COVID-19 on March 20. Since then, a total of 3335 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the community. Of those confirmed cases, 2974 have been released from isolation and 315 remain active and in isolation. Included in those active cases, 16 individuals are receiving care at a hospital. Sadly, there have been 46 COVID-19 related deaths. COVID-related deaths include only patients who tested positive for the novel coronavirus, which causes the disease COVID-19, and who died without fully recovering from the disease.

The community is reminded to limit their social and group interactions and practice the 3Ws – Wear, Wait and Wash. These important steps can reduce a person’s risk and the risk to their family, friends and neighbors.