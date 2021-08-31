COVID-19 or common cold? Triad medical expert weighs in on symptoms, when people should get tested

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — How do you know if you have COVID-19 or the common cold?

Colds share several symptoms of COVID-19, so if you or your child becomes ill, it might be harder to quickly tell whether it’s COVID-19.

Cone Health Infectious Disease Prevention Medical Director Dr. Cynthia Snider said the next few weeks in the area could be crucial for safety.

“These next four weeks, our area is going to have very steady increases of COVID and likely having cluster outbreaks that we know has happened already at our local college campus, and some schools have already had the brunt of that,” Snider said.

Snider said signs to get tested immediately are nasal congestion, headaches, sinus pressure, nausea and diarrhea.

Snider said symptoms like loss of taste and smell do not appear as prevalent as last year.

“The reason why it’s so important this time as opposed to last year is that we know it’s much more aggressive and much more contagious. For everyone index case, we can have up to five to eight secondary cases, especially if you’re unvaccinated,” Snider said.

Snider also said as the colder months get closer it’s recommended to get the flu shot to stay on top of your health.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

MOST POPULAR

get the app

My FOX8 News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play
North Carolina Coronavirus Hotline: 1-866-462-3821

Follow FOX8 on Twitter