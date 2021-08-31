COVID-19 or common cold? Triad medical expert weighs in on symptoms, when people should get tested

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — How do you know if you have COVID-19 or the common cold?

Colds share several symptoms of COVID-19, so if you or your child becomes ill, it might be harder to quickly tell whether it’s COVID-19.

Cone Health Infectious Disease Prevention Medical Director Dr. Cynthia Snider said the next few weeks in the area could be crucial for safety.

“These next four weeks, our area is going to have very steady increases of COVID and likely having cluster outbreaks that we know has happened already at our local college campus, and some schools have already had the brunt of that,” Snider said.

Snider said signs to get tested immediately are nasal congestion, headaches, sinus pressure, nausea and diarrhea.

Snider said symptoms like loss of taste and smell do not appear as prevalent as last year.

“The reason why it’s so important this time as opposed to last year is that we know it’s much more aggressive and much more contagious. For everyone index case, we can have up to five to eight secondary cases, especially if you’re unvaccinated,” Snider said.

Snider also said as the colder months get closer it’s recommended to get the flu shot to stay on top of your health.