COVID-19 numbers show unique challenge in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. — The North Caroline Department of Health and Human Services revealed COVID-19 numbers per zip code, showing a unique challenge for High Point.

For High Point, the numbers are:

27265 – 49 cases, 4 deaths

27260 – 47 cases, 4 deaths

27262 – 23 cases, 0 deaths

27263 – 16 cases, 0 deaths

27268 – 1 case, 0 deaths

“What you’re seeing with COVID-19 is a tale of two cities, and a tale of two regions everywhere,” said Dr. Keith Debbage, a professor at UNCG who specializes in urban planning and regional development.

He explained that the 27265 and 27260 areas are vastly different in terms of density and poverty.

The 27265 zip code includes more wealthy families and neighborhoods, while 27260 includes the most poverty-stricken neighborhoods in the city.

“From my perspective, it’s basically a double edge sword of density and poverty,” Debbage said.

Debbage described that 27265, or suburban area of the city’s 49 cases and 4 deaths is unusual for that type of area. Especially when compared to places like Winston-Salem and Greensboro.

“The suburbs probably has more cases than you’d expect. The equivalent areas in north Greensboro, we don’t have that many cases.”

There could be a number of reasons for this large number. Debbage stressed that cases spikes per zip code can be attributed to nursing homes being present, or the zip codes being larger than other areas.

While those could be present in High Point, Debbage also outlined how it could be something else.

“In these dense suburban areas, you’re seeing this real big spike. If you get people traveling a lot, and that was the case at the beginning.”

As a contrast, in the heavy poverty area of 27260, the number of cases is believed to revolve around a number of issues: an older, more senior citizen-heavy area, lack of health care, people with already pre-existing conditions, and those who work in face-to-face jobs.

Warehouses and factories are among the two at the top of that list.

“If you are a low income individual, it’s possible that you are in jobs that require proximity,” Debbage said.

Debbage outlined how that could create a scenario where poverty-heavy areas take a longer time to see a decrease in COVID-19 cases.

“We must be much more proactive in testing. That is the one way we can get on top of this, much more target testing policy to geographic areas.”