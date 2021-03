GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA – MARCH 12: A general view of empty seats following the cancelation of the remainder of the 2020 Men’s ACC Basketball Tournament at Greensboro Coliseum on March 12, 2020 in Greensboro, North Carolina. The cancelation is due to concerns over the possible spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19). (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Another ACC game has been canceled as COVID-19 again interrupts the season.

Georgia Tech was set to play against No. 1-seeded Virginia on Friday.

The ACC says a positive test, quarantining and contact tracing, however, forced the team to drop out of the semifinal matchup.

Now, Georgia Tech will move forward to the championship and will compete against the winner of Friday night’s Florida State-North Carolina game.