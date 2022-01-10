COVID-19 in NC: State sets record-high number of daily cases Saturday, positivity rate stays above 30%

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(QUEEN CITY NEWS) – North Carolina set another record high number of new daily COVID-19 cases over the weekend with over 29,000 reported Saturday, according to the latest data from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

18,254 new cases were reported Monday, data shows, down from a record 29,069 cases recorded Saturday. 1,887,560 total cases have been reported statewide.

(NCDHHS)

The positivity rate remained above 30% over the weekend, standing at 31.1% as of Monday.

3,850 COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized with the virus, NCDHHS said.

19,685 people have died from the virus in North Carolina.

74 percent of the state’s adult population has been vaccinated with at least one dose. Health officials report 70 percent of the adult population has been fully vaccinated.

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said his company is aiming to have a vaccine that targets the omicron variant as well as other COVID-19 variants ready in March. 

Pfizer will produce the doses to be ready in case countries want the shots, but Bourla noted that it was unclear if a vaccine targeting variants was necessary or how exactly it would be used.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

MOST POPULAR

get the app

My FOX8 News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play
North Carolina Coronavirus Hotline: 1-866-462-3821

Follow FOX8 on Twitter