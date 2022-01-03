COVID-19 in NC: Positivity rate jumps to another record-high of 27.4%

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The COVID-19 positivity rate in North Carolina reached another all-time high Monday at 27.4%, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

(NCDHHS)

12,989 new cases were reported Monday, data shows, down from a record-high 19,620 daily cases reported on New Year’s Day. 1,732,568 coronavirus cases have been reported in North Carolina since the beginning of the pandemic.

A total of 19,457 people have died from the virus statewide.

There are currently 2,722 COVID-19 patients hospitalized.

The trend of high positivity rates in North Carolina was echoed in Mecklenburg County, according to Mecklenburg County Public Health officials.

MCPH data shows the 7-day positivity rate in the county at 25.9%.

(Mecklenburg County Public Health)

The FDA announced Monday that children as young as 12 can get a Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot. The CDC must still decide whether to recommend boosters for the younger teens.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

MOST POPULAR

get the app

My FOX8 News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play
North Carolina Coronavirus Hotline: 1-866-462-3821

Follow FOX8 on Twitter