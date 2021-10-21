COVID-19 in NC: Percent positive dips to the lowest point in 3 months; NC finally breaks pattern in deaths

A healthcare worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami. President Joe Biden’s most aggressive move yet to combat the COVID-19 pandemic is almost ready to see the light of day. The government is close to publishing the details of a new vaccination-or-testing rule covering more than 80 million Americans at companies with 100 or more workers. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Public health officials say the percentage of the most recent COVID-19 tests in North Carolina that came back positive has dipped to its lowest point in three months.

The state Department of Health and Human Services on Thursday reported continued drops in both the average number of new cases and the number of patients in hospitals across the state.

Those numbers also show the breaking of a pattern in the increasing number of deaths due to the virus.

NCDHHS says just 5.1 percent of the tests performed Tuesday were found to be positive — the lowest daily percent positive since July 15, when that figure was at 5 percent.

The agency also reported 3,003 new cases — the first day this week with more than 3,000 cases — while the seven-day average count of new cases fell for the 34th consecutive day, dipping below 2,500 for the first time since July 31.

NCDHHS says there were 1,763 patients in hospitals. That total fell for the 27th day in a row and slipped below 1,800 for the first time since Aug. 6.

State officials also reported 56 more COVID deaths, but the 17,696 total deaths marked the end of a pattern. That total had increased by 1,000 every two weeks.

NCDHHS reported its 17,000th death two weeks ago on Oct. 7, which was exactly two weeks after the 16,000th death was recorded. The pattern started exactly two weeks before that, on Sept. 9, when the state reported its 15,000th death.

VACCINE DOSE COUNT

5,611 first doses

430 one-shot J&J doses

14,462 total doses