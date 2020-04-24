COVID-19 has been in US, infecting people longer than first thought, health officials say

The coronavirus has been in the US longer than most people realized, and it’s been infecting more people than health officials say they estimated.

As some states look forward and take steps to reopen, more information is coming from the past.

COVID-19 came to the US in January and flew under the radar for weeks, according to the Network Science Institute at Northeastern University in Boston.

Dr. Sara Cody is the public health director in Santa Clara County, which has been hit by the virus.

“It’s not that surprising given that we are a very large county, very democratically diverse, and there’s a lot of travel to every corner of the world, including Asia,” Cody said.

As more information about the past is discovered, some states, including Georgia, are allowing businesses to reopen.