COVID-19 exposure prompts temporary closure of Morehead High School

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — A COVID-19 exposure has prompted the temporary closure of Morehead High School, Rockingham County Schools announced on Monday.
The school system released the following information:
“We have a COVID-19 exposure at Morehead High School. If you have been directly exposed you have already been notified. Morehead High School will reopen for in-person learning on Monday, October 19. The building is closed for all staff with the exception of the individuals essential to help with cleaning and school operations. Thank you for support and understanding as we continue to make safety a top priority for our students and staff.”