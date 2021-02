RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina continues to see the number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 increase as the total hit 9,841 on Friday.

The state announced another 114 deaths Friday as hospitalizations saw a drop from 2,654 on Thursday to 2,523 on Friday.

Friday’s hospitalizations data is the lowest since Dec. 10.

The number of new cases, 5,547, was nearly flat from Thursday’s 5,495.

North Carolina now has 787,349 confirmed cases of COVID-19.