COVID-19 clusters reported at Highland Elementary School in Burlington, EM Yoder Elementary School in Mebane

BURLINGTON, N.C. — COVID-19 clusters have popped up at two schools in Alamance County, according to the Alamance County Health Department.

Five cases have been confirmed among staff at Highland Elementary School in Burlington, and six cases have been confirmed among three staff members and two children at EM Yoder Elementary School in Mebane.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services defines a cluster as at least five

laboratory-confirmed cases with illness onsets or initial positive results within a 14-day period and

plausible link between cases.

“We very much appreciate our close partnership with the Alamance County Health Department and always rely on their professional expertise and guidance for the health and safety of our students and staff, particularly during this unprecedented pandemic,” said Superintendent Bruce Benson.

Beson said that the district has notified staff and families at both schools about the cluster announcements per protocol.

The areas of the school buildings where the infected people were have already undergone a systematic cleaning and disinfection ensuring that school operations can continue.

“Alamance County Health Department is in regular communication with Alamance-Burlington School System, so these clusters were identified and responded to quickly,” stated Health Director Tony Lo Giudice. “We will continue to offer guidance to ensure the safety of staff, children, and the community.”

Alamance County Health Department identified its first confirmed case of COVID-19 on March 20. Since then, a total of 9181 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the community. Of those confirmed cases, 8169 have been released from isolation and 888 remain active and in isolation.

Included in those active cases, 60 individuals are receiving care at a hospital. Sadly, there have been 124 COVID-19 related deaths. COVID-related deaths include only patients who tested positive for the novel coronavirus, which causes the disease COVID-19, and who died without fully recovering from the disease.