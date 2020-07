RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A COVID-19 cluster was reported at a Randolph County child care center, according to a report released by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services on Friday.

The cluster was reported at It’s A Kid’s World, located at 4701 Island Ford Road, Randleman.

According to the report, four staff members and two children tested positive for the virus.

A COVID-19 cluster was also reported at Guilford County child care facility on the DHHS report.