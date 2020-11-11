COVID-19 cluster reported at Moore Magnet Elementary School in Forsyth County

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — A COVID-19 cluster has been reported at Moore Magnet Elementary School, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

As of Tuesday, Moore Magnet Elementary School six cases among staff and one among students.

A “cluster” is typically defined by the NCDHHS as five or more cases that are deemed close in location with “location” defined as a single setting, such as a single residential hall or dwelling.

NCDHHS also included these Piedmont Triad clusters in its Wednesday report:

Calvary Day School in Forsyth County has reported 16 cases among staff, but none among students.

UNC School of the Arts in Forsyth County has reported five cases among students.

Wesleyan Christian Academy in Guilford County has reported nine cases among staff and 15 among students.

Level Cross Elementary School in Randolph County has reported four cases among staff and one among students.

J.E. Holmes Middle School in Rockingham County has reported four cases among staff and two among students.

