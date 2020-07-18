COVID-19 cluster reported at Guilford County child care center

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A COVID-19 cluster was reported at a Guilford County child care center, according to a report released by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services on Friday.

The cluster was reported at YESS Learning Center, located at 4211 Hilltop Road, Greensboro.

According to the report, four staff members and three children tested positive for the virus.

This is the first COVID-19 cluster identified in a Guilford County child care or school setting.

YESS Learning Center provides child care services for children ages 6 weeks to age 12.

A COVID-19 cluster was also reported at Randolph County child care facility on the DHHS report.