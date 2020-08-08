COVID-19 cluster reported at Forsyth County child care center

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A COVID-19 cluster was reported at a Forsyth County child care center, according to a report released by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services on Friday.

The cluster was reported at The Crossing Preschool Afterschool, located at 1650 Pecan Lane, Winston-Salem.

According to the report, two staff members and three children tested positive for the virus.

This is the first COVID-19 cluster identified in a Forsyth County child care or school setting.

COVID-19 clusters have also been reported at child care centers in Guilford and Randolph counties.