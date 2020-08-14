COVID-19 cluster reported at Alamance County child care center

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A COVID-19 cluster was reported at an Alamance County child care center, according to a report released by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services on Friday.

The cluster was reported at The Growing Years Learning Center, located at 3804 Bonnar Bridge Parkway, Burlington.

According to the report, four staff members and three children tested positive for the virus.

This is the first COVID-19 cluster identified in a Alamance County child care or school setting.

COVID-19 clusters have also been reported at child care centers in Forsyth, Guilford and Randolph counties.

The cluster reported in Forsyth County is still considered “ongoing,” as of Friday’s DHHS report. The clusters reported in Guilford and Randolph counties are now classified as “previous clusters” and are “considered over.”