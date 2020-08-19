COVID-19 cluster identified in students, staff associated with App State football team

BOONE, N.C. — Appalachian State University on Tuesday night announced a cluster of COVID-19 cases has been identified.

There are active COVID-19 cases in seven students and four staff members associated with the university football team.

The university released the following information:

Appalachian State University and Appalachian District Health Department (AppHealthCare) have identified a cluster of 11 (7 students and 4 staff) COVID-19 active cases associated with the university football team. A cluster is defined by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services as a minimum of five cases with illness onsets or initial positive results within a 14-day period and plausible epidemiologic linkage between cases.

AppHealthCare has been in contact with the individuals, who have been instructed to recover in isolation. Public health staff have identified close contacts, who have been instructed to quarantine and who are being provided access to testing during their quarantine period. A close contact is defined as someone who has been within 6 feet of an infected person for more than 15 minutes.

After consultation with AppHealthCare and Chancellor Sheri Everts, Doug Gillin has suspended practice until further consultation warrants a change in status.

App State and AppHealthCare will work together to continue monitoring COVID-19 at the university and in our community and to keep the public informed.

The university continues working closely with public health and values this relationship, which has allowed for increased testing, consistent and transparent reporting to the university and Boone communities, and coordinated public health education measures.

Some key outcomes of this partnership include:

Every weekday, AppHealthCare, App State Athletics and App State Emergency Management meet to review confirmed cases and outline a plan of action to care for individuals who need to be in isolation or quarantine. Collaboration continues on the weekends between App State and the AppHealthCare case investigation team.

Protocols are in place to continue surveillance of cases to identify response testing as needed.