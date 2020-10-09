COVID-19 cases confirmed amongst Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office Hall of Justice staff

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed cases of COVID-19 in staff members at the Hall of Justice, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

“In keeping with best practices and in continued efforts to maintain the safety and well-being of our staff, every FCSO court staff will be tested for COVID-19,” the release said.

“We remain committed to protecting our team members. We will work closely with the Forsyth County Department of Public Health who will be assisting us with contact tracing and we will continue to follow the CDC guidelines. This process will ensure that everyone remains safe and healthy to the best of our ability.”

It is unclear how many staff members have tested positive.

