COVID-19 cases confirmed among Forsyth County detention officers

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office on Friday said there are confirmed cases of COVID-19 among its staff members.

As of Friday afternoon, there are five detention officers who have tested positive for COVID-19.

There are no confirmed cases among people confined in the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center.

“We remain committed to protecting the residents and our team members in the Detention Center.

We are thankful that the measures implemented have kept the residents in our care safe from

COVID-19. We will continue to work closely with the Forsyth County Department of Public

Health to ensure that everyone remains safe and healthy to the best of our ability.” Sheriff Bobby

F. Kimbrough Jr. said in a statement.

The sheriff’s office said numerous procedures have been implemented at the detention center with the intent of preventing a COVID-19 outbreak.