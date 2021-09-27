COVID-19 booster shots being rolled out across the Triad; see where to get a shot

(WGHP) — Booster shots are being rolled out across the Piedmont Triad.

Booster shots are available by appointment at the Forsyth County Health Department starting Monday, as well as Alamance County’s Health Department. Davidson County is planning to start accepting appointments sometime this week.

Other Triad pharmacies and retailers are also offering shots. To look for places offering shots by zip code, click here.

Boosters are currently available for adults at a high risk of COVID-19 complications who received the Pfizer vaccine at least six months ago. This includes people 65 and older, people with underlying health conditions and people who work in high-risk jobs like health care.

This third shot is meant to “supercharge” antibody response.

The Forsyth County Health Department reported administered around 100 booster shots on Monday and expects to administer an additional 100 on Tuesday.

Pfizer is the only shot that currently has a booster shot approved, but health officials say Moderna has submitted data to the FDA for its own booster shot and is awaiting approval.

Health officials say that people who received Moderna or Johnson & Johnson shots shouldn’t worry, as they still have “a high degree” of protection, and boosters will likely be approved for them later.

The CDC has released the following list of jobs considered “high risk” to clarify who qualifies for a booster:

First responders (healthcare workers, firefighters, police, congregate care staff)

Education staff (teachers, support staff, daycare workers)

Food and agriculture workers

Manufacturing workers

Corrections workers

U.S. Postal Service workers

Public transit workers

Grocery store workers

Dr. Christopher Ohl, with Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, said his biggest concern is for those who have underlying health conditions.

“The over 65, or population, and the people between 50 and 65 who have an underlying health condition – we have enough data now. Go get it. There’s still enough delta circulating around,” he said.

Ohl explained that individuals who did not receive the Pfizer vaccine in the beginning should not get the Pfizer booster just yet.

“We don’t really have the data yet to know if that response is better or if it’s worse, or if it’s the same,” he said.