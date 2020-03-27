County leaders answer most common stay-at-home questions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Shelter in place versus stay at home. Essential businesses versus non-essential. What you can do and what is not allowed.

It's a lot for everyone to process with a deadline less than 24 hours away.

“It is something new to everyone so we’re all learning,” High Point Emergency Manager Perry Hall said.

That's why the county launched a hotline Thursday morning to answer questions.

In a matter of hours, staff members took over 2,000 calls at the makeshift call center inside BB&T on West Market Street in Greensboro.

“We had an awful lot of people ask about landscaping,” County Attorney Mark Payne said.

Payne makes sure everyone understands the new rules.

Landscaping is only essential if landscapers are mowing grass to maintain the yard. Planting flowers or decorative bushes isn't essential.

In these times, people want to get outside and golf may be their game. County leaders say it's allowed because it golfing is a way to exercise.

Then comes personal grooming -- hair and nail salons can't operate -- but when it comes to grooming your pet, it's up to each county to decide who can stay open and who has to close.

“When you get to some very specific occupations we’re going to have to take our time and look at the order before we make a decision,” Payne said.

A FOX8 viewer asked if you can go to a job outside of the county you live in and the answer is yes.

Remember these new rules are not set to crimp your lifestyle.

“The bottom line is to keep our public safe from the spread of infection,” Hall said.

If you're still unclear on where a business or activity stands, you can call the Guilford County hotline at 336-641-7527. It will be active again beginning at 8 a.m. on Monday.

In the meantime you can email questions to stayhome@guilfordcountync.gov.