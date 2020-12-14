Coronavirus vaccines arrive in the Piedmont Triad; ‘A remarkable achievement,’ Gov. Cooper says

FILE PHOTO: A vial of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is seen ahead of being administered at the Royal Victoria Hospital, on the first day of the largest immunisation programme in the British history, in Belfast, Northern Ireland December 8, 2020. Liam McBurney/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

FORSYTH COUNT, N.C. — The vaccine has landed.

At about 7:30 a.m. Monday morning, Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center says they have received the coronavirus vaccine.

FOX8 is reaching out to Cone Health and Novant Health to see if they have received the vaccine as well.

ULT is the ultra-low temperature -80C freezer for when the Pfizer vaccine arrives. The -30C one is to store the Moderna vaccines which we expect to arrive next, after Pfizer. (Wake Forest Baptist Health)

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper announced that the vaccines had arrived with a post on Twitter Monday morning.

“It’s a limited supply for now, but this is a remarkable achievement for science and health,” Cooper said. “We all need to keep wearing a mask and acting responsibly while we get as many people vaccinated as fast as we can.”

Shots made by Pfizer Inc. and its German partner BioNTech are the first authorized for emergency use by the Food and Drug Administration — beginning what will become the largest vaccination campaign in U.S. history. Several other countries also have OK’d the vaccine, including the U.K., which started vaccinating last week.

Packed in dry ice to stay at ultra-frozen temperatures, the first of nearly 3 million doses being shipped in staggered batches this week made their way by truck and by plane around the country Sunday from Pfizer’s Kalamazoo, Michigan, factory. Once they arrive at distribution centers, each state directs where the doses go next.

More of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will arrive each week. And later this week, the FDA will decide whether to green light the world’s second rigorously studied COVID-19 vaccine, made by Moderna Inc.

Now the hurdle is to rapidly get vaccine into the arms of millions, not just doctors and nurses but other at-risk health workers such as janitors and food handlers — and then deliver a second dose three weeks later.