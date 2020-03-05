Coronavirus patient in Wake County dined at a Raleigh restaurant, officials say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The coronavirus patient in Wake County dined at a restaurant in Cameron Village on Saturday night, the restaurant said on Wednesday.

So-Ca Cocina Latina made a post on Instagram saying it had been contacted by the Wake County Department of Health and Human Services because the individual who tested positive for coronavirus dined at the restaurant on Saturday.

The post said So-Ca employees then bleached, rinsed, and sanitized every piece of silverware, glassware, plate, table, door handle, touch screen, and other surfaces. All chairs and cushions were cleaned with Lyson, as well.

“You name it, it got cleaned and sanitized today. This is the cleanest restaurant in the Triangle tonight” owner Sean Degnan explained in the post.

Furthermore, the post said the Wake County Department of Health and Human Services was concerned with people who had been within 6 feet of the person for 10 minutes or more on Saturday night.

The restaurant said it provided the department with a list of staff members and diners who may have been around the person. The Wake County Department of Health and Human Services is reaching out to the affected people directly, the pose said.

Anyone with concerns or who is exhibiting symptoms can contact the Wake County Department of Health and Human Services at (919) 250-4462.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video