Coronavirus outbreak reported at Asheboro nursing home

ASHEBORO, N.C. — Randolph County Public Health released a statement on Monday, saying they were told about a coronavirus outbreak at the Clapp’s Convalescent Nursing Home in

Asheboro.

The full statement is provided below:

“Randolph County Public Health received notice on June 1, 2020 of a COVID-19 outbreak in a

second Randolph County long-term care facility, Clapp’s Convalescent Nursing Home in

Asheboro. At this time, North Carolina Department of Health and Human services considers two

or more cases in a long-term care facility to be an outbreak.

The facility has willingly worked in conjunction with Randolph County Public Health to have all

residents and employees tested for COVID-19 as a precautionary measure. While we are still

awaiting the results of a few tests, we can confirm there are a total of 2 positive cases of COVID19 at this facility, both being staff members. The infected employees are isolating at home.

Randolph County Public Health is working with this facility to conduct contact tracing to

determine who else may have been exposed to COVID-19. The facility continues to implement

strict visitor restrictions and infection control precautions to help prevent any further spread of

COVID-19.

At this time, no other individuals at the facility have exhibited signs or symptoms associated with COVID-19. The skilled nursing staff at the long-term care facility are continuing to provide

quality care to all residents, with resident and staff safety being an utmost priority.

Randolph County Public Health has been encouraging all long-term care facilities in Randolph

County to follow Centers for Disease Control & Prevention guidelines and State directives meant

to curb the spread of COVID-19. A key part of these directives includes restricting visitation of

all visitors and non-essential health-care personnel, as well as strictly adhering to infection

prevention practices.

For more information related to COVID-19 cases across North Carolina in Congregate Living

Settings from NCDHHS, please visit the following link:

https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/dashboard/congregate-living-settings



Individuals with general questions about COVID-19 can contact the Randolph County

coronavirus hotline at 336-318-6227, Monday – Friday, 8am – 5pm.”