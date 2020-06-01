Coronavirus outbreak reported at Asheboro nursing home

ASHEBORO, N.C. — Randolph County Public Health released a statement on Monday, saying they were told about a coronavirus outbreak at the Clapp’s Convalescent Nursing Home in
Asheboro.
The full statement is provided below:
“Randolph County Public Health received notice on June 1, 2020 of a COVID-19 outbreak in a
second Randolph County long-term care facility, Clapp’s Convalescent Nursing Home in
Asheboro. At this time, North Carolina Department of Health and Human services considers two
or more cases in a long-term care facility to be an outbreak.
The facility has willingly worked in conjunction with Randolph County Public Health to have all
residents and employees tested for COVID-19 as a precautionary measure. While we are still
awaiting the results of a few tests, we can confirm there are a total of 2 positive cases of COVID19 at this facility, both being staff members. The infected employees are isolating at home.
Randolph County Public Health is working with this facility to conduct contact tracing to
determine who else may have been exposed to COVID-19. The facility continues to implement
strict visitor restrictions and infection control precautions to help prevent any further spread of
COVID-19.
At this time, no other individuals at the facility have exhibited signs or symptoms associated with COVID-19. The skilled nursing staff at the long-term care facility are continuing to provide
quality care to all residents, with resident and staff safety being an utmost priority.
Randolph County Public Health has been encouraging all long-term care facilities in Randolph
County to follow Centers for Disease Control & Prevention guidelines and State directives meant
to curb the spread of COVID-19. A key part of these directives includes restricting visitation of
all visitors and non-essential health-care personnel, as well as strictly adhering to infection
prevention practices.
For more information related to COVID-19 cases across North Carolina in Congregate Living
Settings from NCDHHS, please visit the following link:
https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/dashboard/congregate-living-settings
Individuals with general questions about COVID-19 can contact the Randolph County
coronavirus hotline at 336-318-6227, Monday – Friday, 8am – 5pm.”