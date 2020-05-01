Coronavirus outbreak reported at Alamance County longterm care facility

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Alamance County is reporting an outbreak of coronavirus at a longterm care facility, according to a news release.

On Friday, the Alamance County Health Department announced the outbreak at the skilled nursing facility White Oak Manor.

After collecting 120 specimens, the health department found 12 positive cases of the coronavirus.

Two employees also have confirmed cases.

The health department is working with White Oak Manor to continue testing residents and staff.

Alamance County reported its first confirmed coronavirus case on March 20. The county now faces 116 confirmed cases.

The health department says 52 people have been released from isolation and 62 remain in isolation. Four are in the hospital.

Alamance County has has two coronavirus-related deaths.

“As collection and testing increases in our area, we are likely to identify many more confirmed

cases,” said Alamance County Health Director Stacie Saunders. “It is important to use the precautions like washing your hands and keeping your distance from others. Please only make necessary outings because each interaction you have with another person could be an opportunity for the virus to spread.”