Coronavirus outbreak reported at Alamance County Detention Facility after 2 inmates, 3 staff members test positive

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — The Alamance County Detention Facility is now contending with a coronavirus outbreak, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.

On Monday, the Alamance County Detention Facility reported five positive cases of the coronavirus.

According to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office, two inmates were transported last Friday and tested positive at state prison facilities.

Three staff members have also tested positive.

ACSO added that the North Carolina Department of Health and Human services defines an outbreak as two confirmed cases within a congregate living facility.

The Alamance County Detention Facility is working with the county health department to mitigate the outbreake.

Since March, the sheriff’s office has required staff to wear masks and increased the amount of cleaning and sanitizing. Inmates also received personal hygiene kits.

All staff and inmates will be tested within the next 48 hours, and the sheriff’s office plans to implement ongoing testing and surveillance.