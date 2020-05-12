Coronavirus outbreak reported at 2nd long-term care facility in Alamance County

GRAHAM, N.C. — Health officials in Alamance County released a statement Tuesday, reporting a second outbreak at a long-term care facility.

The statement says that two staff members at the skilled nursing facility Peak Resources in Graham have tested positive for the virus.

The full statement is provided below:

“Alamance County Health Department has identified an outbreak at the skilled nursing facility Peak Resources in Graham. Currently, two cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed at the facility. Both confirmed cases are among the staff. There have been no cases identified in residents at this time. NC DHHS defines an outbreak as two confirmed cases within a facility.

‘We remain dedicated to the well-being and safety of our residents and employees,’ said Jeff Cochran, Administrator at Peak Resources Alamance. ‘Protecting the health of those we care for and the community we service remains our highest priority. We are making every effort to ensure we stop the spread of the Coronavirus within our facility. We are extremely proud of our staff members and their rapid and diligent response in handling a very unique and difficult situation.’

Cochran further stated, ‘Since late January, we have been closely following the guidelines established by the CDC, CMS, NC Department of Health and Human Services, and the NC Division of Public Health. We will remain in active communication with the local and state health officials to ensure we are taking the appropriate steps.’

The Health Department will deploy public health staff to the facility on May 13 to collect specimen for testing for all residents at the facility. Additionally, the health department will deploy public health staff to collect specimen for all facility staff on May 14.

‘Peak Resources has been in contact with our staff for several weeks now receiving technical assistance, consulting on guidance, implementing precautions and taking steps to help prevent illness in the facility,’ stated Health Director Stacie Saunders. ‘It is unfortunate that the facility has experienced two cases among its staff. We commend Peak Resources for promptly notifying the health department of risks and proactively working with our health department to collect specimen for testing from asymptomatic residents and staff in order to help prevent further spread.’

Alamance County Health Department identified its first confirmed case of COVID-19 on March 20. Since that time, a total of 183 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the community. Of those confirmed cases, 90 have been released from isolation and 85 remain active and in isolation. Included in the remaining active cases, ten are receiving care at a hospital. Sadly, there have been eight COVID-19 related deaths.

‘We continue to see newly confirmed cases in our general population, as well. As collection and testing access increases in our area, we are likely to identify more cases,’ states Health Director Stacie Saunders.

‘It is important to use the precautions like washing your hands, wearing face coverings, and keeping your distance from others in order protect yourself and also those you care about.’”