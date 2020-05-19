Coronavirus now confirmed in all 100 North Carolina counties

AVERY COUNTY, N.C. — The last of North Carolina’s 100 counties has reported its first coronavirus case.

Avery County, which held out with zero confirmed cases until Monday, now has reported one confirmed coronavirus case.

“Avery County has been preparing for this reality and anticipated that our community would likely be impacted at some point,” the Avery County Health Department said on Facebook. “Public health staff have already initiated an investigation and have identified close contacts to contain the spread of disease. To protect individual privacy, no further information about the case will be released.”

Accroding to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, there are more than 19,000 confirmed cases in North Carolina. 511 people are currently hospitalized.

About 661 people have died.

The county with the single greatest number of cases is Mecklenburg County with 2,652 cases and 63 deaths. Durham and Wake counties are the only other two counties with more than 1,000 cases.

