Three more cases were reported in Forsyth County on Wednesday. Several more cases were reported in Guilford County on Wednesday.

Below are the following counties in the Piedmont Triad that have confirmed cases of coronavirus. Here is a link the all of the NC counties reporting cases.

Guilford County: 22

Forsyth County: 17

Davie County: 1

Davidson County: 3

Alamance County: 3

Randolph County: 3

Montgomery County: 1

Surry County: 1

