Coronavirus in North Carolina: Number of cases passes 85,000; Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Piedmont Triad

The number of coronavirus cases in North Carolina is at least 85,701 as of 12 p.m. Sunday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

In North Carolina, 1,503 people have died. About 1,070 people are currently hospitalized.

There have been 1,199,575 coronavirus tests completed.

As of Monday, July 6, there have been 55,318 people in North Carolina who have recovered (note: this number is updated every Monday afternoon).

Here is a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Piedmont Triad:

Alamance County: 1,428 (37 deaths)

Alleghany County: 41

Caswell County: 150 (2 death)

Chatham County: 1,052 (45 deaths)

Davidson County: 1,247 (15 deaths)

Davie County: 252 (3 deaths)

Forsyth County: 3,675 (40 deaths)

Guilford County: 3,604 (123 deaths)

Montgomery County: 399 (9 deaths)

Randolph County: 1,475 (32 deaths)

Rockingham County: 294 (2 deaths)

Rowan County: 1,499 (43 deaths)

Stokes County: 168 (1 death)

Surry County: 580 (2 deaths)

Wilkes County: 620 (7 deaths)

Yadkin County: 377 (5 deaths)