Coronavirus in North Carolina: Number of cases breaks 100,000; Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Piedmont Triad

The number of coronavirus cases in North Carolina is at least 101,046 as of 12:00 p.m. Monday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

In North Carolina, 1,642 people have died. About 1,086 people are currently hospitalized.

There have been 1,423,888 coronavirus tests completed.

As of Monday, July 13, there have been 67,124 people in North Carolina who have recovered (note: this number is updated every Monday afternoon).

Here is a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Piedmont Triad:

Alamance County: 1,718 (39 deaths)

Alleghany County: 54

Caswell County: 168 (2 death)

Chatham County: 1,109 (47 deaths)

Davidson County: 1,421 (16 deaths)

Davie County: 278 (3 deaths)

Forsyth County: 4,220 (41 deaths)

Guilford County: 4,198 (132 deaths)

Montgomery County: 456 (10 deaths)

Randolph County: 1,747 (34 deaths)

Rockingham County: 359 (3 deaths)

Rowan County: 1,712 (43 deaths)

Stokes County: 199 (1 death)

Surry County: 675 (4 deaths)

Wilkes County: 663 (7 deaths)

Yadkin County: 405 (6 deaths)