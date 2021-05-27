Coronavirus in North Carolina: North Carolina hits 1 million coronavirus cases since start of pandemic

(WGHP) — On Thursday, North Carolina hit 1 million coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic, a grim milestone since the virus first hit the state in March 2020.

The state would have hit that milestone sooner had the state not managed to quickly bring down numbers in recent weeks. Hospitalizations have continued to plunge, and the daily percent positive rate hit the lowest number in months.

In North Carolina, about 681 people are currently hospitalized with the coronavirus as of 11:45 a.m. Thursday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

On Thursday, 849 new cases were reported.

The cumulative number of coronavirus cases in North Carolina is at least 1,000,416 and 13,031 people have died. 853,107 are molecular positive cases, and 147,309 are antigen-positive cases.

NCDHHS says that 2.8% of daily coronavirus tests conducted since the last report have been positive. To calculate daily percent positive NCDHHS only uses molecular test results from laboratories that report both positives and negatives through electronic laboratory reporting in NC COVID.

There have been a total of 13,172,092 coronavirus tests completed.

48.4% of adults in North Carolina are fully vaccinated, and 52.9% are partially vaccinated.

As of Monday, May 24, there have been 972,066 people in North Carolina who have recovered (note: this number is updated every Monday afternoon).

Here is a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Piedmont Triad:

Alamance County: 18,695 (287 deaths)

Alleghany County: 1,071 (5 deaths)

Caswell County: 2,186 (29 deaths)

Chatham County: 4,714 (90 deaths)

Davidson County: 16,840 (193 deaths)

Davie County: 4,140 (38 deaths)

Forsyth County: 36,415 (380 deaths)

Guilford County: 48,132 (711 deaths)

Montgomery County: 3,341 (95 deaths)

Randolph County: 15,160 (230 deaths)

Rockingham County: 7,751 (113 deaths)

Rowan County: 17,026 (306 deaths)

Stokes County: 4,158 (80 deaths)

Surry County: 8,335 (165 deaths)

Wilkes County: 6,768 (113 deaths)

Yadkin County: 4,095 (51 deaths)