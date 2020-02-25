Coronavirus delays bridal gown shipments

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- US health authorities are monitoring the spread of the new coronavirus.

So far, China, where the virus originated, has been hit the hardest.

Authorities have shut down factories across the country which has hurt multiple businesses since so many products are manufactured in China.

A bridal shop in Overland Park, Kansas is one of many small businesses affected, KMBC reports.

It's estimated that 80% of bridal gowns come from China.

For decades, Natalie M. bridal shop in Overland Park has been helping women find that perfect dress. While it has a lot of inventory, things have changed drastically since factories in China closed to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

"In the past, we'd say go ahead and order it, they'll manufacture it. It'll be here in time. I can't do that today. Today I have to say, 'You know what sweetheart? We need to find you a different dress," said Lisa Carson, a stylist at Natalie M.

The shop has been tracking all orders coming out of China. While most customers who placed earlier orders are safe. From here on out, shipments could be delayed indefinitely.

"It could be the stones. It could be the thread that's utilized," Carson said.

It is not just the dresses; it's everything that it takes to make the dress that is now on hold.

"What people need to understand is even if the factory where the goods are manufactured is up and running, maybe it's the factory where the fabric is made or the notions are made, so there's all those different pieces of the supply chain and they need to all be back on line," Carson said.

Whether it's your wedding, prom or any special event, shop early. If your dream dress isn't in the store or in the warehouse, you may have to rethink your choice.

"If you have tracking number, if you know your merchandise is in this country, you're probably pretty safe, but if you don't have that information, I would go ahead and get a plan B going," Carson said.