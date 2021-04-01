Coronavirus cluster reported at Hillcrest Elementary School in Burlington

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — COVID-19 has struck at a Burlington elementary school.

Alamance-Burlington Schools and the Alamance County Health Department say they have found a coronavirus cluster at Hillcrest Elementary School.

Five cases were confirmed over a 14-day period, meeting the state’s minimum number to be counted as a “cluster.”

One of those cases was a child. The other four were staff.

“Alamance-Burlington Schools relies heavily on the expert health and safety guidance provided by ACHD staff,” said ABSS Superintendent Bruce Benson. “We sincerely appreciate their public health expertise as our schools continue to navigate the complexities of the covid-19 virus. Our ability to open and operate schools successfully is a tribute to the strong leadership and experience of our local health department professionals.”

The health department has been contact tracing with the help of school nurses and school administrators.

Anyone identified as a close contact has been informed and given guidance on next steps.

Any areas of the building that the patients may have spent time have been cleaned and disinfected.

“Alamance County Health Department worked closely with ABSS to identify cases and responded quickly to mitigate the cluster,” said Health Director Tony Lo Giudice. “We will continue to offer guidance to ensure the safety of staff, children, and the community.”