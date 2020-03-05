Watch Now
FOX8 Noon News

Contaminated cash could spread the coronavirus, World Health Organization warns

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Money (Getty Images)

Money (Getty Images)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Contaminated banknotes could encourage the spread of the coronavirus, World Health Organization officials warn.

Instead, the WHO is asking people to continue to wash their hands and consider using contactless payments for those who use paper bills.

Officials tell The Telegraph that COVID-19 (coronavirus) could stay on the surface of the paper bills “for a number of days”.

A person from Wake County tested positive for novel coronavirus, the governor’s office said on Tuesday.

“The person from Wake County traveled to the state of Washington and was exposed at a long-term care facility where there is an outbreak of the virus,” Gov. Roy Cooper said.

The person is doing well and is in isolation at home, the governor said. They will be in isolation until they test negative.

Share this story

Must-See Stories

More Must-See Stories
North Carolina Coronavirus Hotline: 1-866-462-3821

Follow FOX8 on Twitter

MOST POPULAR