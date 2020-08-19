Contact with thousands of students across Carolinas broke down as schools went digital

COLUMBIA, S.C. — When public schools in the Carolinas went digital in March, students disappeared from classes by the thousands.

According to WSOC, educators say that contact with 3,234 South Carolina students fell apart. 152 of those students were in homes under investigation for possible abuse or neglect.

South Carolina schools submitted lists of the students who did not participate in online classes to the Department of Social Services in an effort to learn why they have been absent.

In North Carolina, there is no coordinated state effort to locate the students who disappeared, WSOC reports. Instead, that responsibility falls to individual school districts.

South Carolina DSS has been able to contact 519 missing students as of Tuesday.

Families say they had a variety of reasons for the lapses in communication. Some said they had no available computer or didn’t know how to complete the study material. Some said they had no way of getting or dropping off work packets. Languages barriers also presented a problem.

Mecklenburg County DSS told WSOC they began looking for about 3,000 missing students in April.

“Clearly we were coming from a perspective of, ‘We’re here to help,’” Jacqueline McKnight, deputy director for Mecklenburg County DSS, told WSOC. “We’re here to talk through, ‘If there were any concerns, we want to reconnect you back to the school.’”