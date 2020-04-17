GREENSBORO, N.C. — Cone Health officials released a statement Friday, saying that plans will be delayed to reorient Wesley Long Hospital to care for COVID-19 patients.

The full statement is provided below:

“Cone Health will delay plans to reorient Wesley Long Hospital to care for COVID-19 patients until further notice. This is being done in order to first fill the Green Valley Campus (formerly Women’s Hospital) with patients who have COVID-19 before expanding into other hospitals. The intent is to consolidate patients making it safer for patients, physicians and staff.

Cone Health leadership thanks residents for staying at home whenever possible and for practicing social distancing. While this practice is difficult, experts are convinced that this has reduced the spread of this highly contagious virus, reducing deaths and thus far helping to avoid overwhelming doctors, nurses and hospitals. Cone Health is reassessing capacity needs and plans daily.

“Please be very clear that we are not suggesting anyone breathe a sigh of relief. Experts across the state and nation agree that when we begin to see success with stay-at-home efforts, that is absolutely the time to keep our ‘foot on the gas,’ not relax, and not ‘reopen’ too early,” says Terry Akin, CEO, Cone Health. “While the governor’s order remains in place, we worry very much that people will stop taking stay-at-home seriously. If that happens, the spread of COVID-19 cases will likely reignite and hospitalizations and fatalities will grow. We may again be faced with too little capacity and inadequate resources to care for our communities.”

In the meantime:

There will be no change in the way we currently care for behavioral health patients.

Patients being treated for cancer will continue receiving outpatient treatment at the Cone Health Cancer Center at Wesley Long Hospital.

Inpatient oncology, sickle cell and urology units remain at Wesley Long Hospital.

People who suspect they have coronavirus are asked to call their physician, schedule a free e-visit or use a virtual care option. Please note: the Green Valley Campus does not have an emergency department and patients can be admitted there only with a physician’s referral.

Cone Health has been working with national, state and local health agencies as well as local, county and state governments during this pandemic. For more information about COVID-19 and the signs and symptoms, people should go to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website or www.conehealth.com/coronavirus.”