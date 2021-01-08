Cone Health will begin vaccinating people 75 and older for COVID

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Cone Health will begin vaccinating people 75 and over for COVID-19 on Saturday, according to a statement released by Cone Health on Friday.

The full statement is provided below:

“People 75 and older can get a COVID-19 vaccination from Cone Health. Initially, a few hundred people will be vaccinated a day. This will allow staff to work through processes as Cone Health prepares for larger scale vaccinations later in the month.

COVID-19 vaccinations begin Saturday at Cone Health Green Valley campus at 801 Green Valley Rd in Greensboro and are by appointment only. This will be for anyone 75 and older. People can be vaccinated at this time only if they register in advance. That can be done online at www.conehealth.com/covid19vaccine or by calling 336-890-1188. You do not have to be a resident of Guilford County to be vaccinated.

‘We expect the available time slots to fill quickly due to the relatively small number of people we can vaccinate initially,’ says DeAnne Brooks, Pharm D, chief pharmacy officer, Cone Health. ‘We are working with new data bases that help us coordinate with and contact vaccine recipients should we need to. We are also vaccinating staff and caring for record numbers of people with COVID-19. More slots will become available as we add staff to the process and become more familiar with it.’

These initial vaccination clinics will run through next week. People should expect the vaccination to take up to an hour as monitoring is required after the shot to ensure safety. There is no cost to the patient. However, people with insurance are asked to bring their card.

After the Martin Luther King Holiday, a larger scale vaccination effort is expected to begin. Details should come next week. Cone Health is working with county health agencies in its service region to support public vaccination in alignment with state guidelines and will announce additional vaccination efforts in the coming days.”