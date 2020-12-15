Cone Health will allow only patients in emergency room due to COVID-19; guests asked to wait in car

GREENSBORO, N.C. — If you’re visiting the emergency room, Cone Health wants your guests, including friends and family, to stay in the car.

Beginning at 7 a.m. Wednesday, Cone Health is rolling out this new policy, and there are exceptions for children and those with special needs.

Cone Health says this is to protect the people who work in the emergency department as well as the patient’s guests.

“We understand how disappointing it is not being with a loved one who needs medical care,” said Anne Brown, executive director of the Cone Health Office of Patient Experience. “Unfortunately, COVID-19 has become so widespread, that we need to treat everyone as a potential carrier of the disease.”

Cone Health’s analytics team says if someone encounters 50 people, the chances that one of them will have COVID-19 is around 80%.

Cone Health says that they will have emergency department staff provide updates to people waiting in cars.

If a person is admitted into the hospital and does not have COVID-19, they are allowed visitors per the visitation policy.

People with the highly-contagious disease are not allowed visitors.

Cone Health says they will make every effort using iPads and other technology to keep them connected with loved ones. COVID-19 patients near the end of life are allowed two visitors.

An adult should accompany children while the child is in the emergency department. People with cognitive or behavioral needs, intellectual or developmental disabilities, or those unable to make medical decisions, may have one support person for safety, decision-making or care concerns.