Cone Health to open drive-through coronavirus testing sites at local hospitals

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Cone Health is working to set up drive-through coronavirus testing sites outside of emergency centers.

The health system says these sites should be ready at 8 a.m. Tuesday.

“During these uncertain and unsettling times, we urge people to remain calm and understand that Cone Health and other area health care systems and providers are preparing carefully and thoughtfully for the potential spread of the coronavirus,” said Cone Health CEO Terry Akin. “We also encourage as much ‘social distancing’ as possible (avoiding large meetings or groups of people, and minimizing overall social contact) in order to help keep people safe and minimize the spread of the disease."

People should first speak with their primary care physician or make a virtual doctor's visit. If their doctor determines testing is necessary, they'll be sent to a collection center.

Cone Health says its collection centers are designed to be a convenient way to get results without the risk of infecting others in a doctor's office or emergency department.

Testing is only for those who have been ordered to get testing by a physician.

“With heightened awareness throughout the community, citizens with symptoms want answers and support,” says Cone Health Chief Medical Executive Bruce Swords. “We are establishing more convenient ways to get care while limiting exposure to others.”

The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital, Wesley Long Hospital, Alamance Regional Medical Center, Annie Penn Hospital and MedCenter High Point are all setting up their own collection centers.