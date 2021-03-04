Cone Health to open COVID-19 vaccine appointments to all eligible, including frontline essential workers, on Friday morning

GREENSBORO, N.C. — With a new batch of North Carolinians now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, Cone Health is opening up appointments beginning Friday.

At 10 a.m. on Friday, Cone Health will open appointment scheduling for people ages 65 and older, health care workers, residents and employees of long-term care facilities, those who work in childcare and pre-K to 12 education and, now, all frontline essential workers.

The state only recently expanded vaccine eligibility to all frontline essential workers on Wednesday.

Anyone who is eligible can sign up on the Cone Health website. Anyone without internet access or access to email can call (336) 890-1188 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

While Cone Health has not announced the exact number of appointments that will be available, the company has said they intent to make as many appointments as possible available dependent on how many doses the state allocates to the health system.

Cone Health intends to open more appointments each week as more doses become available.