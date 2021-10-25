Cone Health to offer Moderna, Johnson & Johnson booster shots

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Cone Health will begin offering booster doses of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines to those eligible on Tuesday, by appointment only, according to a news release from the health system.

Registration opens Tuesday morning.

The FDA and CDC have approved booster doses for the following populations six months or more after receiving the initial series of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines:

People ages 65 and older

People ages 18 and older who live in long-term care facilities

People ages 18 and older who have underlying medical conditions

People ages 18 and older who live or work in high-risk settings

Anyone ages 18 and older who originally received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine is eligible for a booster two or more months after receiving the initial shot.

Cone Health will also follow FDA and CDC recommendations and offer “mix-and-match” booster doses at each of its vaccination clinics.

Again, registration for Moderna or Johnson & Johnson booster shots opens Tuesday. To make an appointment for any no-cost first, second or booster dose, visit conehealth.com/vaccine or call (336) 890-1188 Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Those seeking a booster shot will be required to state that they received their first series of either the Pfizer, Moderna vaccine at least six months ago or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least two months ago, the release said.

Cone Health appointments may fill quickly. Other vaccination options are listed at covid19.ncdhhs.gov/vaccines.