Cone Health to close Greensboro Coliseum vaccine operations Saturday after administering nearly 99,000 shots

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Cone Health system leaders said the Greensboro Coliseum site will shut down operations Saturday after providing nearly 99,000 doses to the community.

Cone Health Assistant Director David Thompson said after the site opened in January staff members initially administered about 1,800 shots daily. Currently, they give about 100.

“I don’t think there’s anything I would do differently. The only thing I wish is that we would’ve vaccinated more people, we’re only about 50 percent here in Guilford County. I wish we would’ve gotten to a higher number than that, I hate to see us close and not reach that goal,” Thompson said.

He explained that metrics are not where health leaders want them.

“We’re seeing an increase in testing numbers, we were only testing about 30 people a day at Green Valley the last couple weeks, yesterday that shot up to 200,” Thompson said. “Our COVID infusion center, we were only operating three days a week and like five people two weeks ago, last week we’re back up to six days a week and we’ve done 40 people. Patient admissions went from like seven people a few weeks ago to now we’re like at 40 this week.”

Registered nurse Wanda Gaddy has greeted hundreds of people at her station inside the clinic.

She retired in 2019 but came back to help protect people against the virus.

“They started to break down some of the stations, it really was really emotional it almost felt like an eviction because then we knew it was real,” Gaddy said

Staff members said they’ve begun to feel like a family. While many plan to continue working for smaller, community clinics, they said the transition will be difficult.

“I think when you have something like COVID-19 that can be a devastating illness it takes a community, I am so proud of the people I work with,” Deb Shoenhoff said.

The clinic will close Saturday at noon.

Below is a list of community clinics hosted by Cone Health:

All sites will offer all 3 vaccines (Pfizer/Moderna/J&J)

Guilford County

A&T University

200 N Benbow Rd., Greensboro, NC 27401

Tuesdays

9 a.m. – 5 p.m. – COVID-19 both testing and vaccines

Alamance County

CityGate Dream Center

1423 N Church St, Burlington, NC 27217

Mondays

9 – 12 p.m. – both COVID-19 testing and COVID-19 vaccines

Mayco Bigelo Community Center

849 Sharpe Road, Burlington, NC 27217

Mondays

2 – 5 p.m. both COVID-10 testing and COVID-19 vaccines

Rockingham County

Zion Baptist Church

807 Piedmont St, Reidsville, NC 27320

Thursdays

9 -12 p.m. – both COVID-19 testing and COVID-19 vaccines

Fountain of Youth Ministries

306 W Academy St, Madison, NC 27025

Thursdays

2 – 5 p.m. – both COVID-19 testing and COVID-19 vaccines