Cone Health to begin offering 3rd dose of COVID-19 vaccine for immunocompromised

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Cone Health will begin offering third doses of the COVID-19 vaccine for immunocompromised people at 8 a.m. on Thursday.

This follows FDA authorization and CDC recommendation that those with weakened immune systems receive a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Booster shots for immunocompromised people will be offered at all Cone Health community vaccine clinics, with locations and schedules available at conehealth.com/vaccine.

Those eligible should schedule a third-dose booster vaccination appointment by visiting conehealth.com/vaccine or calling 336-890-1188 Monday through Friday between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. 

Booster doses for the general population will not begin until the week of Sept. 20. They are available to people 8 months after their second shot.

North Carolina Coronavirus Hotline: 1-866-462-3821
