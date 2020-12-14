Cone Health switches to appointment-only coronavirus testing beginning Tuesday, Wednesday

GREENSBORO, N.C. — In an effort to curb long lines, Cone Health is switching to an appointment-only system for coronavirus tests.

Appointment-only testing will begin at Cone Health locations on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Annie Penn Hospital in Reidsville will switch to the new system on Tuesday.

Alamance Regional Medical Center in Burlington and the Cone Health Green Valley campus will follow on Wednesday.

Scheduling can be done online at www.conehealth.com/testing or by texting “COVID” to 88453.

Cone Health says they have seen two-hour waits at testing facilities with lines stretching out of hospital parking lots onto busy roads. The appointment system is expected to eliminate that issue.

People are asked to stay in their vehicle once they arrive at a testing site. A testing site representative will meet them when it’s time for their appointment. The representative will bring them into the building in a socially distanced manner.

While people being tested do not have to pay, they are asked to bring their insurance card if they have one. People seeking tests will need to wear a mask and remain socially distanced from others. Test results are available in 5 business days. People are encouraged to talk with a health care professional about quarantining before and after a test.