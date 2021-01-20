Cone Health surpasses COVID-19 vaccine goal on first day of large-scale clinic at Greensboro Coliseum

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A spokesperson for Cone Health said Tuesday that workers vaccinated 1,034 people on the first day of a large-scale clinic operating out of the Greensboro Coliseum.

The parking lot at the Special Events Center was crowded as patients 65 years old and older were shuttled in and out of the building Tuesday. Several people told FOX8 their appointments lasted between an hour and an hour and a half.

“It was easy they led you from one station to another, it couldn’t have been any better,” said Marge Huneycutt, a resident in Guilford County.

The Huneycutts said they were actually glad to see how many people were receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

“After the two-step process, three to four weeks, and guess what? We can go see our grandchildren and children again. It’s been over a year since we’ve seen them, “ David Huneycutt said.

Several patients reported a shorter line for Cone Health appointments than those waiting for a vaccine through the Guilford County Public Health Department.

State health leaders hope large scale sites can speed up vaccine rollout statewide. Novant Health leaders said Tuesday they’re exploring indoor and outdoor options for a planned site at the former Hanes Mall Sears that could launch Jan. 25.

North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services data shows 16,638 people have received a first dose in Forsyth County as of Monday. In Guilford County that number is 12,425.

“I’m missing the little things I took for granted. I’m hoping in a few months it won’t be so unusual to think and rethink going to a store,” said Lynette Wikle.

Lynette and her husband Jim Wikle lives in Davidson County, but made appointments through Cone Health.

“It’s amazing to be part of something so revolutionary,” she said. “I was just kind of overcome in there that this was just such an important event and I’m grateful.”

Cone Health initially aimed to vaccinate 1,000 people on Tuesday.

Guilford County Public Health Department has not yet released the number of vaccines administered.

To register through the GCDPH, Guilford County residents should visit healthyguilford.com and click on the “COVID-19 Vaccine Info” rectangle or call 336-641-7944 and select Option 2. To register through Cone Health, visit the Cone Health website.